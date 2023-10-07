PM to pay visits to Hong Kong, Brunei , Malaysia, Singapore

In 2022, Malaysia was Thailand's largest trading partner within Asean and ranked fourth globally. The total trade value amounted to over US$27 billion, equivalent to about one trillion Baht. Malaysia was also the second largest investor in Thailand within Asean and ranked ninth globally.

On October 12, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, to find ways to enhance cooperation in areas of common interest. He will also meet with top Singaporean companies to encourage investment in Thailand.

Singapore has been an important economic partner of Thailand, ranking fourth among Thailand's Asean trading partners and eighth globally, with a total trade value of more than US$18 billion or about THB680 billion.

Singapore is also the number one investor from Asean in Thailand and number two globally.

These visits will provide us with opportunities to push forward a wide range of mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in areas that will contribute to economic development and the well-being of the Thai people.