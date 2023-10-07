PM to pay visits to Hong Kong, Brunei , Malaysia, Singapore
PM Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to pay official visits to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia and the Republic of Singapore during October 8-12, 2023.
On October 9, Srettha is scheduled to meet with John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of Hong Kong SAR, to strengthen trade and investment cooperation. He is also scheduled to meet with leading representatives of the private sector of Hong Kong to discuss investment opportunities in Thailand.
On October 10, He will be granted a royal audience with His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, who is the most senior leader in Asean, to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation between Thailand and Brunei Darussalam.
In 2022, the trade between Thailand and Brunei was valued at US$790 million (about THB29 billion ) reflecting a growth of 29 % compared to the previous year.
On October 11, Srettha is scheduled to meet with Anwar bin Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, to discuss ways to expand cooperation between Thailand and Malaysia, including trade and investment, security, and border development, encompassing southern border provinces of Thailand and the northern states of Malaysia.
In 2022, Malaysia was Thailand's largest trading partner within Asean and ranked fourth globally. The total trade value amounted to over US$27 billion, equivalent to about one trillion Baht. Malaysia was also the second largest investor in Thailand within Asean and ranked ninth globally.
On October 12, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, to find ways to enhance cooperation in areas of common interest. He will also meet with top Singaporean companies to encourage investment in Thailand.
Singapore has been an important economic partner of Thailand, ranking fourth among Thailand's Asean trading partners and eighth globally, with a total trade value of more than US$18 billion or about THB680 billion.
Singapore is also the number one investor from Asean in Thailand and number two globally.
These visits will provide us with opportunities to push forward a wide range of mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in areas that will contribute to economic development and the well-being of the Thai people.