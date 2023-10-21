Thailand to negotiate for Chinese frigate ship in lieu of submarine
Thailand will set up a committee to negotiate with China on procuring a frigate ship in place of a submarine, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said on Saturday.
He said the amendment of the contract to purchase a frigate ship from China instead of a submarine does not affect the Royal Thai Navy's procurement plan, as the Navy aims to double the number of frigate ships to eight from the current four.
Including two frigates from the budget for fiscal year 2024 and the amendment of the contracts, the Navy would have six frigates, which was not enough, he said.
He affirmed that the procurement would be conducted based on the Navy's needs and society's satisfaction.
Thailand would ask China next week about opening negotiations on procuring a frigate, he said, adding that a committee would be set up for the negotiation.
He vowed to do his best to make sure that the procurement would be completed in time.
In its original deal to buy China’s S26T Yuan-class submarine, the Royal Thai Navy had stipulated that the vessel be fitted with German-made MTU 396 diesel engines. However, a European Union embargo prevented Germany from selling this engine to China because of its use in military hardware.
The submarine manufacturer, China Shipbuilding and Offshore International Co, offered a Chinese-made engine as a replacement for the German one, but the Thai Navy has demurred.