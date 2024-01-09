Thai film industry rules loosened in effort to modernise
Thailand’s ministerial regulations related to film-making will be revised in an effort to modernise and encourage creativity, following the national film and video board’s meeting on Monday.
The meeting at Government House in Bangkok was presided over by Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, who also acts as the board’s chairman.
The Department of Cultural Promotion has been tasked with revising ministerial regulations when determining film genres in order to catch up with technology change that has in turn caused changes in consumer choices and attitudes regarding films.
This move also aims to resolve the uncertainty caused by varying approaches to censoring or banning films in different jurisdictions. There will be an emphasis on offering tools for parents or guardians to help them pick films that they consider suitable for their children.
The department has also been appointed to hold public hearings to update ministerial regulations overall.
In Thailand, films have been categorised based on gender, violence, and language, as well as other sensitive matters such as security, drugs, religion and belief.
Increase film festivals, add more committees
To promote an increase in international film festivals being held in Thailand, the department has been ordered to revise warnings that alert festival-goers of films that are being screened without having been approved by censors.
International film festivals will be encouraged as another channel to promote development of the Thai film industry, strengthen relationships between countries, and allow independent filmmakers to screen their works.
As of now, 12 film festivals can screen films without requesting permission.
The national film and video board also approved an increase in the number of film and video review committees from six to 10, with eight committees focussed on films and two on videos.
The board also adjusted the number of committee members to reduce costs, as well as now allowing the private sector to take part in evaluating films.
To facilitate film entrepreneurship, the board has ordered the Department of Cultural Promotion to revise ministerial regulations under the Film and Video Act BE 2551 (2008).
Moreover, the department has been ordered to seek a solution for the Thai Film Director’s Association request to ensure that Thai films are offered good time slots for showing their films. The department will discuss the matter with cinema operators and related agencies