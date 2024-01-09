Thai film industry rules loosened in effort to modernise

The meeting at Government House in Bangkok was presided over by Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, who also acts as the board’s chairman.

The Department of Cultural Promotion has been tasked with revising ministerial regulations when determining film genres in order to catch up with technology change that has in turn caused changes in consumer choices and attitudes regarding films.

This move also aims to resolve the uncertainty caused by varying approaches to censoring or banning films in different jurisdictions. There will be an emphasis on offering tools for parents or guardians to help them pick films that they consider suitable for their children.

The department has also been appointed to hold public hearings to update ministerial regulations overall.

In Thailand, films have been categorised based on gender, violence, and language, as well as other sensitive matters such as security, drugs, religion and belief.