Oppenheimer bests Barbie as Globes celebrate return to big-screen experiences
It was the triumph return following challenging Covid restrictions and their fall-out, as the 81st annual Golden Globes celebrated a resurgent enthusiasm for big-screen experiences.
As the awards were announced, memes about Barbenheimer on ‘X’ took the internet by storm and a Pink wave on social media showcased how excited movie goers were for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, while Christopher Nolan’s three-hour long biographical thriller ‘Oppenheimer’, featuring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, garnered serious attention.
The Golden Globes saw Oppenheimer clinch five victories, including Christopher Nolan securing his first directing Globe, and Cillian Murphy earning Best Male Actor. Barbie won Cinematic and Box Office sensation, while also claiming Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.
Netflix showcased its dominance with ‘Beef’ winning three trophies, along with awards for ‘The Crown’ and ‘Armageddon’.
The winners at the Golden Globes 2024 include:
Movies:
- Best Motion Picture – Drama: Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
- Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
- Best Director – Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone (Poor Things)
- Best Motion Picture – Animated: The Boy and the Heron (Gkids)
- Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) – France
- Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Da’vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers).
Television:
- Best Television Series – Drama: Succession (HBO | Max)
- Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: The Bear (FX)
- Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television: Beef (Netflix)
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Sarah Snook (Succession)
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television: Steven Yeun (Beef)
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television: Ali Wong (Beef)
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television: Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy On Television: Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Armageddon).