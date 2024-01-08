Oppenheimer bests Barbie as Globes celebrate return to big-screen experiences

As the awards were announced, memes about Barbenheimer on ‘X’ took the internet by storm and a Pink wave on social media showcased how excited movie goers were for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, while Christopher Nolan’s three-hour long biographical thriller ‘Oppenheimer’, featuring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, garnered serious attention.

The Golden Globes saw Oppenheimer clinch five victories, including Christopher Nolan securing his first directing Globe, and Cillian Murphy earning Best Male Actor. Barbie won Cinematic and Box Office sensation, while also claiming Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

Netflix showcased its dominance with ‘Beef’ winning three trophies, along with awards for ‘The Crown’ and ‘Armageddon’.