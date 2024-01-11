Agricultural land title deeds to be offered to farmers on January 15

The benefits farmers will obtain from land title deeds are:

▪︎ Land can be transferred wholly or partly to ALRO or among eligible farmers.

▪︎ Land can be used as collateral for loans or by persons entering the judicial process.

▪︎ Farmers can generate more income by growing valuable plants or selling carbon credits.

▪︎ Farmers can receive government support for the development of infrastructure and utilities, as well as compensation for disasters.

"Changing Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents into agricultural land title deeds aims to increase benefits from owning land, and allow farmers to use it as collateral when asking for loans from financial institutions," Thamanat said.

ALRO and the Agriculture Ministry say the programme will help stimulate the grassroots economy and boost income among farmers and other citizens.