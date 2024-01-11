Agricultural land title deeds to be offered to farmers on January 15
A total of 25,000 agriculture land title deeds will be offered to farmers nationwide on Monday (January 15), Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow confirmed on Wednesday.
Some 1,000 deeds will be offered during the programme’s launch at the Centre for the promotion and development of additional careers outside of agriculture in Ayutthaya's Bang Sai district. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will preside over the event.
The remainder will be offered at Pirunraj Agricultural Centres nationwide.
This move is a part of the policy to change Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents into agricultural land title deeds to offer more benefits to farmers who have rights to government land.
Eligible farmers were invited to register for this change via the Agriculture Land Reform Office (ALRO) nationwide or the agency's website from November 15 last year. The office will gradually change documents from January 15 onwards.
As many as 1.62 million farmers are eligible for the programme.
The benefits farmers will obtain from land title deeds are:
▪︎ Land can be transferred wholly or partly to ALRO or among eligible farmers.
▪︎ Land can be used as collateral for loans or by persons entering the judicial process.
▪︎ Farmers can generate more income by growing valuable plants or selling carbon credits.
▪︎ Farmers can receive government support for the development of infrastructure and utilities, as well as compensation for disasters.
"Changing Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents into agricultural land title deeds aims to increase benefits from owning land, and allow farmers to use it as collateral when asking for loans from financial institutions," Thamanat said.
ALRO and the Agriculture Ministry say the programme will help stimulate the grassroots economy and boost income among farmers and other citizens.