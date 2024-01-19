Amid avian influenza fears, Thailand halts poultry imports from Belgium, France
Thailand has suspended poultry imports from Belgium and three provinces of France in a bid to prevent the spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
The announcement by the Department of Livestock Development, published in the Royal Gazette on Thursday, will be in effect for nine days.
The move follows a World Organisation for Animal Health report on the spread of HPAI in both countries.
The announcement noted that the disease could spread widely due to transport of sick poultry or their carcasses, adding that it could affect Thailand's poultry farming and people's health.
Department director-general, Somchuan Ratanamungklanon has suspended the import of poultry, such as birds, chicken, ducks, geese and swans, as well as their semen, eggs and carcasses from Belgium and France's three provinces: Morbihan, Nord and Somme, the announcement read.