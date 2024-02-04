Thai foreign minister advocates ASEAN-EU cooperation at AEMM meet in Brussels

Citing the ongoing problems in Ukraine and the Middle East, Parnpree said these developments serve as a stark warning that peace, stability and global prosperity are at stake. Hence, he said, there is an urgent need for cooperation among regions to ensure peace and stability, yet there were no promising trends in this aspect.

Expressing optimism in the collaborative potential between ASEAN and the European Union, Parnpree called on all sides to commit to coordination to tackle the many challenges faced by the world today. He outlined three key areas for strategic partnership, namely negotiating guidelines for addressing political uncertainties, strengthening multidimensional connections for mutual growth, and jointly promoting sustainable development in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).