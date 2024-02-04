Thai foreign minister advocates ASEAN-EU cooperation at AEMM meet in Brussels
Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara pointed out the fragile nature of world peace and stability when he was addressing the 24th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting (AEMM) in the Belgian capital on Friday.
Citing the ongoing problems in Ukraine and the Middle East, Parnpree said these developments serve as a stark warning that peace, stability and global prosperity are at stake. Hence, he said, there is an urgent need for cooperation among regions to ensure peace and stability, yet there were no promising trends in this aspect.
Expressing optimism in the collaborative potential between ASEAN and the European Union, Parnpree called on all sides to commit to coordination to tackle the many challenges faced by the world today. He outlined three key areas for strategic partnership, namely negotiating guidelines for addressing political uncertainties, strengthening multidimensional connections for mutual growth, and jointly promoting sustainable development in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Parnpree, who doubles as deputy prime minister, also addressed the situation in Myanmar, highlighting the importance of extending humanitarian assistance. He said he hoped the EU would support Thailand’s initiative to facilitate negotiations and inclusive participation for constructive projects in Myanmar, fostering cooperation among all parties and international stakeholders towards a democratic transition.
On the sidelines of the AEMM, Parnpree also spoke with Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto and his Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag. The talks aimed to promote cooperation in trade and investment, particularly in the context of negotiating a free trade agreement with the EU as well as other comprehensive ties.
He also asked for support in Thailand’s membership in the UN Human Rights Council, as well as visa exemption at Schengen borders for Thai passport holders.