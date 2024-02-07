EXIM Thailand and Cambodia Chamber boost Mekong Subregion development

The Thailand-Cambodia trade volume accounted for over 8 billion US dollars, with Thailand standing as a significant trading partner of Cambodia, alongside China, the United States, and Vietnam. In 2022, Thai exports to Cambodia amounted to 6.4 billion US dollars, while imports from Cambodia totalled 1.6 billion US dollars.

Cambodia emerged as a major investment destination for Thai entrepreneurs, especially SMEs, owing to favourable economic policies attracting foreign direct investment. Thai businesses operate in various sectors in Cambodia, including agriculture, manufacturing, construction, media, healthcare, and other service sectors.

The economic stimulus policy “Living with Covid-19” launched by the Cambodian government at the end of 2021, has notably fueled Cambodia's economic growth. This is evident from the GDP growth rate of over 5% in 2022, buoyed by the revival of the export and tourism sectors. It is expected that GDP will sustain a growth rate exceeding 5% in 2023.

EXIM Thailand will collaborate with the CCC to connect Thai and Cambodian business networks, fostering trade and investment prospects for Thai businesses.