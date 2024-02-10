Soft power committee picks The Mall Group's Achara to head new fashion panel
A senior executive of The Mall Group, Achara Umpujh, has been appointed as the head of the new Soft Power Subcommittee on Fashion.
The appointment on Friday came after the collective resignation of the entire subcommittee last week.
At a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the deputy chairwoman of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee (NSPSC), revealed that Achara’s candidacy would be presented to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who also chairs the NSPSC, before being officially confirmed.
Achara is currently the executive vice president at The Mall Group, one of Thailand’s largest retail conglomerates, with brands under the group including Siam Paragon, EmQuartier, and Emporium.
Additionally, the NSPSC made four new appointments to the Performing Arts Subcommittee. Among the appointees were Takonkiet Viravan, CEO of The One Enterprise; Piangdao Jariyapan, from the Bangkok International Performance Art Meeting; Alisa Phanthusak, managing director of the Tiffany Show Pattaya; and contemporary Khon (Thai traditional dance) performer Pichet Klunchun.