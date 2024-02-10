Soft power committee picks The Mall Group's Achara to head new fashion panel

At a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the deputy chairwoman of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee (NSPSC), revealed that Achara’s candidacy would be presented to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who also chairs the NSPSC, before being officially confirmed.

Achara is currently the executive vice president at The Mall Group, one of Thailand’s largest retail conglomerates, with brands under the group including Siam Paragon, EmQuartier, and Emporium.