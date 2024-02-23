Thailand Data Center Council names first chairman for SEA data hub goals

TDCC's strategic focus areas include:

• Policy Refinement: Promote and instil confidence in the data centre industry. Expedited amendment of obstructive regulations and licenses to reduce time to market and unnecessary costs. Clear guidelines will be established in collaboration with the government to provide robust support for existing and incoming cloud providers and data centre operators, fostering certainty for the industry to capture the AI growth opportunity.

• Sustainability & Renewable Energy: Collaboration with the energy sector to align on renewable energy requirements reflective of the data centre industry's growth. This industry, driven by hosting GPUs for cloud service providers and content platforms, will prioritize sustainable practices.

• Workforce Development: Incubating and training personnel at all levels, expanding the curriculum for data centre education. Short--, medium--, and long-term training and internship plans will be developed, with ongoing negotiations with relevant government agencies to enhance personnel development within the ecosystem.

• Mediation and Advocacy: Functioning as a mediator, TDCC will address issues and challenges by engaging relevant agencies, and fostering confidence among foreign investors, with the ultimate goal of benefiting the country and the Thai people.

Amidst the Bank of Thailand's projection of a 3.8% growth in the Thai economy by 2024, the government is proactively pursuing investment initiatives, ranging from short-term soft power campaigns to the long-term southern land bridge project. A significant focus of these efforts is on attracting data centre investments, recognized as a pivotal driver for Thailand's economic advancement.

Established in January 2024, TDCC, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between five founding members, aims to elevate the data centre sector, positioning it as a critical industry for Thailand's digital infrastructure.