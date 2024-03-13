Two ministries unveil six projects to drive AI transition in Thailand

These projects by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society are in line with the second phase of AI transition plan from 2024 and 2027, focusing on boosting the potential of target industries like tourism, trade, finance, security and production.

The government and relevant agencies believe that the six projects would strengthen the AI ecosystem in Thailand, said Chai Wutiwiwatchai, director of National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre (NECTEC).