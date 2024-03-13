Two ministries unveil six projects to drive AI transition in Thailand
Two ministries are joining hands to push six projects aimed at helping Thailand's artificial intelligence (AI) transition.
These projects by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society are in line with the second phase of AI transition plan from 2024 and 2027, focusing on boosting the potential of target industries like tourism, trade, finance, security and production.
The government and relevant agencies believe that the six projects would strengthen the AI ecosystem in Thailand, said Chai Wutiwiwatchai, director of National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre (NECTEC).
The six projects are:
▪︎ Developing a tourism data centre for the government, private and public sectors to utilise, such as foreign arrivals and comments from tourists on the internet. These data can be used to boost the efficiency of AI-based chatbots as well.
▪︎ Design and develop an AI-based financial fraud detection system to prevent the impact of cybercrime on common citizens, especially bank customers.
▪︎ Promoting AI governance and supporting regulators' research on the issue.
▪︎ Developing Thai large language model (LLM).
▪︎ Developing technology to verify digital ID.
▪︎ Promoting further research on AI-based machines to increase the productivity of the industrial sector.
The AI market is expected to generate up to US$2 trillion (71.31 trillion baht) in 2030, accounting for 20 times growth compared to 2021.
Even though the higher-education ministry had launched the AI transition plan in 2022, Thailand's AI Government Readiness Index fell from 31 to 37 last year.
The committee for driving the AI transition plan pointed out that a fall in the government's AI readiness was due to three main factors: technology development, human capital and data representation.