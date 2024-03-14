Wanted: ‘Digital Tree’ donors to help aid most vulnerable refugees

The campaign was made possible in Thailand with the help of partners including Looloo Technology, which has expertise in AI and Big Data analytics, as well as Carenation, a non-profit social enterprise.

The two entities aim to raise 1 million baht in donations within this year to contribute to UNHCR’s mission to provide accommodation, food, water, and necessities of life to vulnerable refugees, as well as improve their quality of life.

To join the campaign, a donor can scan the QR code on any participating media, choose their contribution and get their receipt in a quick, easy, and transparent way. Donors can also witness the digital tree gradually spreading its branch as the sum grows.

Parith Rungsimanond, the co-founder of Looloo Technology, said the company’s collaboration in this project underscores its commitment to use technology to help people in vulnerable groups and eliminate all human rights violations.

As a leader in artificial intelligence technology, Looloo aims to use AI as a tool for sustainable social development while leaving no one behind, he added.

Metin Paspanthong, the chief executive officer at Carenation (Thailand) Ltd, thanked UNHCR for choosing Carenation as a country partner to extend humanitarian aid to vulnerable refugees both in Thailand and around the world.

“We hope that the Digital Tree of Opportunity will reach its donation goal in Thailand, and Carenation will continue to work with all parties to improve our society in a sustainable way,” he said.