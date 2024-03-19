CPP, Thailand’s ruling Pheu Thai set to enhance links

During her March 18 visit, Paetongtarn met with Prime Minister Hun Manet, National Assembly acting president Cheam Yeap and Senate president Say Chhum, as well as Minister of Civil Service Hun Many and former Prime Minister Hun Sen, now chair of the Supreme Privy Council to the King.

Paetongtarn – the youngest daughter of former embattled Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra – was invited by Hun Sen, who remains president of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), as he paid a call on Thaksin at his home in western Bangkok on February 21, following his release from a military hospital where he spent six months in detention after 15 years of self-exile.

“This visit to Cambodia was a meeting at the political party level, which aimed to strengthen the relationship between the Pheu Thai Party and the CPP,” said Pheu Thai via social media.

It explained that the party is “fully committed to working with the party of Hun Sen and the government of Hun Manet to strengthen Thailand-Cambodia relations even further”.

Paetongtarn discussed guidelines for the use of various mechanisms which exist to promote contact between the peoples of the neighbouring kingdoms, especially in the areas of economy, trade, investment, culture and tourism.