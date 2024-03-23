Thai, Cambodian assemblies pledge closer cooperation
The national assemblies (NAs) of Cambodia and Thailand have reiterated their commitment to deepening cooperation while elevating their strategic partnership.
Within the parliament framework, both sides have strengthened the relations between political parties, as well as people-to-people connections, especially in the tourism and labour sectors.
The commitment was reaffirmed as acting Cambodian NA president Cheam Yeap met with Wan Muhammad Noor Matha, president of the Thai NA on March 21, during his formal visit in Phnom Penh, said Yeap’s cabinet chief Kim Santepheap.
He added that during the meeting, Yeap hailed the presence of the high-level Thai delegation. The visit marked a milestone for the two countries, both members of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).
He noted that 2025 will mark the 74th anniversary of Cambodia-Thailand diplomatic ties, and explained that the two NAs could play an important role in deepening their strategic partnership, as well as cooperation in other sectors.
“The development of tourism could help strengthen the bonds of friendship further. It will promote mutual benefits by fostering economic growth, cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections. During a recent visit to Thailand, Prime Minister Hun Manet and his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin agreed to promote the tourist sector under the slogan ‘Two Kingdoms, One Destination’,” he said.
Yeap added that at present, almost one million Cambodian workers are residing and working in Thailand, contributing to the socio-economic development of both kingdoms. The Cambodian side thanked the Thai NA and government for protecting the rights and freedom of the workers, and for enabling them to earn legal incomes and provide for their families.
Matha hailed the progress of relations between the two countries, expressing his hopes that their legislative and executive bodies cooperate more closely.
“As the old saying goes: It's always better to have a few good and true friends by your side rather than many acquaintances far away,” he said.
He requested that the two NAs enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in order to strengthen comprehensive cooperation.
Matha also extended an invitation to NA president Khuon Sudary to pay a formal visit to Thailand, saying it would provide an opportunity to discuss strengthening the cooperation between the NAs.
Kin Phea, director of the International Relations Institute at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said it is commendable that the two NAs are strengthening their cooperation because the legislative framework is important to foster relations.
“When neighbouring countries have excellent relations, they receive economic, political, investment and tourism benefits. It is also crucial for border security. When neighbouring countries are hostile, we miss out on these benefits,” he added.
Samban Chandara
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network