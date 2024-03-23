Thai, Cambodian assemblies pledge closer cooperation

Within the parliament framework, both sides have strengthened the relations between political parties, as well as people-to-people connections, especially in the tourism and labour sectors.

The commitment was reaffirmed as acting Cambodian NA president Cheam Yeap met with Wan Muhammad Noor Matha, president of the Thai NA on March 21, during his formal visit in Phnom Penh, said Yeap’s cabinet chief Kim Santepheap.

He added that during the meeting, Yeap hailed the presence of the high-level Thai delegation. The visit marked a milestone for the two countries, both members of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

He noted that 2025 will mark the 74th anniversary of Cambodia-Thailand diplomatic ties, and explained that the two NAs could play an important role in deepening their strategic partnership, as well as cooperation in other sectors.