Govt may soon ease rice farmers’ burdens by providing free fertiliser
The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry will seek 33.53 billion baht to buy fertilisers for 4.68 million rice farmers suffering from poverty due to price volatility and rising costs.
“The cost of imported chemical fertilisers and pesticides is overburdening poor farmers,” Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow said on Monday.
Of the farmers targeted, 4.48 million use commercial methods for farming, while 200,000 cultivate organic rice, the ministry’s data shows.
The minister said this new scheme aims to reduce cultivation costs and sustainably boost crop yields.
“Under the scheme, the ministry will provide 50 kilos of fertiliser per rai to every farming household in this production year, capped at a maximum of 20 rai or 1 tonne of fertiliser,” Thamanat said.
He added that fertiliser suitable for rice farming will be provided.
Apart from easing farmers’ financial burden, Thamanat said this scheme will also reduce the government’s spending by 20.77 billion baht from the 54.30 billion baht currently spent per year on providing 1,000 baht per rai to farmers.
This scheme is capped at a maximum of 20 rai or 20,000 baht.
“The Rice Department has been tasked with preparing data to propose the scheme to the National Rice Policy and Administration Committee before it is taken to the Cabinet,” he said.