Thailand launches new group of Lancang-Mekong valley projects

Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) is a multilateral format established in 2016 for cooperation between the riparian states of the Lancang and Mekong Rivers. The cooperation includes six member countries, namely Cambodia, China, Lao, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam. Thailand is a main initiator and important member of the LMC and a co-chair this year.

The LMC Special Fund is committed to supporting small and medium-sized projects that are initiated under the LMC framework and to delivering tangible benefits for the people of the six member countries.

"The fund has witnessed over 780 development projects across the sub-region. So far, Thailand has moved ahead with 77 projects and another 18 projects are recently approved," said Busadee Santipitaks, acting permanent secretary for foreign affairs of Thailand.

At a launching ceremony of Thailand projects on Friday afternoon, Busadee expressed deep appreciation to China for the country's contribution to the fund. She said those newly approved projects cover a wide range of fields, including education, science, research and innovation, public health, trade and investment, public affairs as well as natural resources management.