Thailand launches new group of Lancang-Mekong valley projects
Thailand announced the approval of 18 proposals on projects under the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Special Fund, aiming to boost the region's comprehensive development and bolster the well-being of local people.
Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) is a multilateral format established in 2016 for cooperation between the riparian states of the Lancang and Mekong Rivers. The cooperation includes six member countries, namely Cambodia, China, Lao, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam. Thailand is a main initiator and important member of the LMC and a co-chair this year.
The LMC Special Fund is committed to supporting small and medium-sized projects that are initiated under the LMC framework and to delivering tangible benefits for the people of the six member countries.
"The fund has witnessed over 780 development projects across the sub-region. So far, Thailand has moved ahead with 77 projects and another 18 projects are recently approved," said Busadee Santipitaks, acting permanent secretary for foreign affairs of Thailand.
At a launching ceremony of Thailand projects on Friday afternoon, Busadee expressed deep appreciation to China for the country's contribution to the fund. She said those newly approved projects cover a wide range of fields, including education, science, research and innovation, public health, trade and investment, public affairs as well as natural resources management.
"The implementation of these projects demonstrates our people-centered approach aiming at concrete outcomes and with community participation," she said.
This year marks the 8th anniversary of the launch of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation mechanism, which is guided by the spirit of development first, equal consultation, pragmatism and efficiency, and openness and inclusiveness.
The Lancang-Mekong River originates from China and stretches for nearly 5,000 kilometers. "The six riparian countries enjoying the same river are a community with a shared future, like one family," said Han Zhiqiang, Chinese ambassador to Thailand.
Last December, the fourth LMC Leaders' Meeting was successfully held and the Nay Pyi Taw Declaration was adopted, unanimously agreeing to join hands on the building of a community of shared future and modernization among its member countries.
"As co-chairs, China and Thailand should seize the precious opportunities of regional development, take advantage of the momentum, push the cooperation to a higher level, achieve common development of the six countries, and let the people of the six countries live a good life together," Han noted.
As China and Thailand will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year, Han also expressed China's willingness to work closely with Thailand to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network
"We will accelerate to build a China-Thailand community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability and work together to build a better Lancang-Mekong homeland," he said.
On Friday, three awards for Thailand's projects supported by the MLC Special Fund between 2017 and 2022 were also revealed.
Project with Outstanding Multilateral Character and Sub-regional Impact, Project with Outstanding Pragmatic, and Result-oriented Approach Project with Outstanding Management were give to three projects by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Industry and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation respectively.