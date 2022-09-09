Sudarat to be Thai Sang Thai Party’s PM candidate
Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan will be Thai Sang Thai Party’s prime ministerial candidate at the next general election, its chief strategist said on Friday.
Bhokin Bhalakula said Sudarat will be proposed as PM candidate to the party’s executive board.
Former House speaker Bhokin also congratulated Sudarat on being voted the party’s new leader at its recent general meeting.
Thai Sang Thai, whose key figures including Sudarat are ex-Pheu Thai Party members, was established in March last year.
Bhokin said he was confident that Sudarat, as party leader, would help “change the country” by liberating and empowering people.
“We have to work together to free the country from authoritarianism and the bureaucratic polity that has oppressed ‘small people’,” he said.
Bhokin said Sudarat would help bridge the generational divide.
“She has strong leadership and is ready to be a torchbearer for people who love the country and democracy,” he said.