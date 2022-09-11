Prawit gets thumbs down in role as acting PM: Nida poll
A recent opinion poll found that most Thais do not want Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan to reshuffle the Cabinet in his capacity as acting PM, adding that they are not happy with his performance either.
Prawit took over after the Constitutional Court suspended General Prayut Chan-o-cha from his duties as PM pending a ruling some two weeks ago.
The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) from September 5 to 7 on 1,312 respondents aged 18 and above.
The respondents came from different parts of the country and covered all education, profession and income levels.
When asked if Prawit in his capacity as acting PM should reshuffle the Cabinet, the response was:
• 46.34%: Totally disagree
• 21.57%: Totally agree
• 16%: Somewhat agree
• 12.58%: Somewhat disagree
• 3.51%: Not interested
Asked if they were happy with Prawit’s performance over the past two weeks, the response was:
• 41.46%: Not at all happy
• 22.87%: Somewhat happy
• 22.26%: Somewhat unhappy
• 8.46%: Very happy
• 4.95%: Not interested
When asked if the acting PM should dissolve the House, the response was:
• 63.80%: Totally agree
• 16.54%: Somewhat agree
• 13.95%: Totally disagree
• 4.80%: Somewhat disagree
• 0.91%: Not interested.