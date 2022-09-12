Analysis: Govt reeling as Anutin switches to Thaksin’s side ahead of election

Anutin questioned the fairness of allowing unelected Senators to decide who becomes PM.

“If a candidate has support from 250 MPs but senators elect another politician as the prime minister, that candidate will be the most pitiful person in the world,” he said.

Observers believe Anutin is preparing for a tenure ruling against Prayut. Hence he is distancing himself from the PPRP in expectation of forming a coalition government with the Pheu Thai Party, widely believed to be controlled by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Pundits reckon Anutin was under pressure to show Thaksin that he has switched sides, so he chose to vote for the bill.

Thaksin, who was ousted by the 2006 coup and has lived overseas since a 2018 conviction for corruption, had earlier criticised Anutin during a talk on the Clubhouse platform.

“Don’t’ believe Anutin. He once said he would not elect Prayut as prime minister but eventually he elected Prayut Chan-o-cha,” Thaksin said.

Anutin then sought to explain why his party had supported Prayut for PM four years ago.

He claimed he had initially planned to join a Pheu Thai-led coalition government but it failed to gather the required majority of 375 MPs.

“I feared the country would erupt in turmoil, so I joined the PPRP-led coalition,” Anutin said.

Pundits said it was not surprising to see Anutin change colours as he is seen as “a man for all seasons”.

Under the junta led by the “3 P” generals, Anutin distanced himself from Pheu Thai by portraying his party as non-partisan and ready to work with any side. Now, however, he is playing the democratic card.

Political observers point to Anutin’s biography – “Where There is a Hole, There is a Rat” – as proof of his opportunistic nature. Anutin’s nickname is “Noo”, or rat in Thai.