Activist gets 2 years in jail for protesting ‘in pink’

Jatuporn’s lawyer Weeranan Uadsri confirmed that the court had found her guilty of two charges and had initially sentenced her to three years for lese majeste and a 1,500 baht fine for violating the public demonstration act.

However, the court commuted the penalties by a third, to two years in jail and a fine of 1,000 baht on grounds that her testimony in court was quite useful.

Weeranan said the defence is seeking bail to appeal against the ruling. Jatuporn showed up in court dressed in pink. Accompanying her were some friends.

Before entering the court, she insisted she had joined the “fashion show” innocently.

“I was not imitating anyone. I didn’t ask anyone to bow to me or shout ‘long live’,” she said, adding she was being prosecuted over a misunderstanding.

Jatuporn and 16-year-old Noppasin Treelayapewat were indicted for lese majeste on July 15, 2021. As of press time, there were no reports on Noppasin.

According to the thaipoliticalprisoners website, a complaint had been filed against the pair by a royalist, who claimed Jatuporn “ridiculed the Queen by wearing a pink Thai traditional dress to the fashion show and walking along a red carpet under an umbrella held by another protester”.