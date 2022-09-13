Peace, happiness, PM’s post: Anutin’s wishes on his 56th birthday

Anutin, who is also public health minister and leader of coalition partner Bhumjaithai, told the press that as a birthday blessing, he wanted to see all MPs from his party working to the best of their abilities. He also wants to see them “keep the promises they made”.

“I want to see our country free of quarrels and the people filled with happiness. I will do anything to see this happen,” he said.

When asked who he wished to see as prime minister, he laughingly said “probably myself”.

However, he told the press to “calm down” when reporters asked “did you mean the next prime minister?”, saying that at present he was only focusing on his duties.

“I always believed that with hard work and dedication, we can accomplish anything, no matter how difficult it is,” he said.

Anutin added that he will later call on General Prayut Chan-o-cha to seek birthday blessings.

With his premiership suspended, Prayut is waiting for the Constitutional Court’s ruling on whether or not his tenure as PM should be deemed expired since August – in line with the charter limiting a PM’s tenure to eight years.

The entire country is eagerly waiting for the court verdict, which could essentially determine if Thailand will get a new prime minister.