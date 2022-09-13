Constitutional Court to meet Wednesday to consider Prayut’s tenure case

However, Wednesday’s meeting was scheduled one day after it received the minutes of the CDC’s 501st meeting, held on September 11, 2018.

The court demanded to see the minutes after Meechai wrote in his statement that views he expressed during the 500th meeting had been misrepresented by those arguing that Prayut’s term ended on August 24.

In his statement, Meechai said Prayut’s eight-year term as premier should be counted from April 6, 2017, when the current Constitution was promulgated.