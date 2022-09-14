Democrat Party to oppose cannabis bill in second reading

But after the bill had been vetted and returned to the House for the second reading, the Democrats found it still had several loopholes, including:

- The bill would still promote and encourage the public to grow marijuana.

- The bill would allow general members of the public to grow marijuana.

Satit said Democrats disagreed with the policy of allowing the public to grow marijuana because it would have no use for medical purpose, and instead the people could plant marijuana for recreational use.

Satit said the party had made two resolutions:

- The government and the Public Health Ministry must review the public health directive that removed marijuana from the narcotics list and reinstate it on the list.

- The bill’s loopholes must be plugged to prevent recreational use of marijuana.

Satit said the panel that vetted the bill must withdraw the draft and must revise it after the Public Health Ministry has reconsidered its directive.

Satit said the Democrat Party called on the Public Health Ministry to remove only hemp from the narcotics list and allow the use of marijuana strictly for medical purposes.

Satit said when the House deliberates the bill in the second reading, Democrat MPs will debate against it if the ad hoc panel does not withdraw it for amendments.

He said the Democrat Party would inform the coalition whips of its stand and explain that its resolution was based on the opinions of the people, medical circle, parents and teachers.

The party has no ulterior political motive and it hoped the coalition partner that proposed the bill would understand, Satit said.

He was referring to Bhumjaithai Party of Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. During the previous election, the party had campaigned on the policy to remove marijuana from the narcotics list.