Thaksin’s daughter greeted by cries of ‘Welcome, prime minister’ in Northeast
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was in Roi Et on Sunday to campaign for Pheu Thai in a local election.
Paetongtarn was greeted at Roi Et Airport by a crowd of red-shirted supporters, who shouted “Welcome, prime minister” while handing her roses and garlands and tying a traditional pa khao ma sash around her waist.
She is visiting the northeastern province to campaign for Seksith Vainiyompong, the party’s candidate for the provincial administrative organisation (PAO) chief.
Paetongtarn is expected to be Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming general election, which must be called in the next six months.
PAO chiefs are seen as crucial for drumming up support for political parties, as they are in charge of provincial development projects.
Paetongtarn was scheduled to tour Phone Thong, Selaphum and Suwannaphum districts before wrapping up with a campaign rally in Muang district on Sunday evening.