Miss Grand Myanmar, currently detained by Thai immigration authorities

The 23-year-old was not being detained and arrangements were being made for her to board a flight out of Thailand, the department said in a statement.

Nawit Itsaragrisil, founder of Thailand's Miss Grand International pageant, who also represents Han Lay, said she had been in the transit area of a Bangkok airport since Wednesday afternoon (September 21).

He said Han Lay was stopped on arrival because she was subject of an Interpol notice.

Myanmar has been in crisis since a coup in February last year triggered protests that the military suppressed with lethal force and thousands of arrests.