Thaksin’s daughter, Pheu Thai Party top choices for Isaan voters, poll finds

Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who leads the Pheu Thai Family Programme, received overwhelming support from 36.45 per cent of the respondents, leaving the second choice – Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat – far behind.

In response to who the Isaan people would support as the next PM, the results were:

• Paetongtarn Shinawatra: 36.45%

• Pita Limjaroenrat: 12.65%

• Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai Party leader): 10.20%

• Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha: 9.85%

• Sereepisuth Temeeyaves (Thai Liberal Party leader): 6.50%

• Cholnan Srikaew (Pheu Thai leader): 3.95%

• Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party leader): 2.80%

• Korn Chatikavanij (Chart Pattana Kla Party’s economic czar): 1.75%

• Dr Somkid Jatusripitak (Sang Anakhot Thai Party’s tentative PM candidate): 1.30 per cent.