Thaksin’s daughter, Pheu Thai Party top choices for Isaan voters, poll finds
Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s youngest daughter and his defacto Pheu Thai Party are the top favourites among voters in the Northeast, a recent opinion poll found.
The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) on 2,000 people in the Northeast from October 3 to 6. Respondents were at least 18 years old and came from all walks of life with different education backgrounds and income levels.
Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who leads the Pheu Thai Family Programme, received overwhelming support from 36.45 per cent of the respondents, leaving the second choice – Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat – far behind.
In response to who the Isaan people would support as the next PM, the results were:
• Paetongtarn Shinawatra: 36.45%
• Pita Limjaroenrat: 12.65%
• Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai Party leader): 10.20%
• Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha: 9.85%
• Sereepisuth Temeeyaves (Thai Liberal Party leader): 6.50%
• Cholnan Srikaew (Pheu Thai leader): 3.95%
• Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party leader): 2.80%
• Korn Chatikavanij (Chart Pattana Kla Party’s economic czar): 1.75%
• Dr Somkid Jatusripitak (Sang Anakhot Thai Party’s tentative PM candidate): 1.30 per cent.
Nida Poll also found that Pheu Thai Party beat other parties in the Northeast in both constituency-based and party-list elections with support from 54.35 per cent and 51.40 per cent of respondents respectively.
When asked which party they would vote for in constituency elections, the response was:
• Pheu Thai: 54.35%
• Move Forward: 13.60%
• Bhumjaithai: 5.60%
• Palang Pracharath Party: 5.30%
• Democrat Party: 3.05%
• Thai Sang Thai: 2.55%
• Thai Liberal Party: 1.95%
• Chart Pattana Kla Party: 1.35%
• Chart Thai Pattana: 1.15%
• Sang Anakhot Thai: 1.10 per cent
Which party they would vote for in party-list elections, the response was:
• Pheu Thai: 51.40%
• Move Forward: 15.10%
• Undecided: 9.10%
• Bhumjaithai: 5.35%
• Palang Pracharath: 5.25%
• Democrat: 3%
• Thai Sang Thai: 2.55%
• Seri Ruam Thai: 2.50%
• Chart Thai Pattana: 1.45%
• Sang Anakhot Thai: 1.05%