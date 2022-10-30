Move Forward's Pita beats Prayut in Bangkok’s best choice for PM poll
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat is Bangkok voters’ top choice for prime minister, a recent opinion survey found.
The survey, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) from October 21 to 27, involved telephone interviews with some 2,000 people from Bangkok’s 50 districts. The results were announced on Sunday.
Pita, who was nominated as the Move Forward candidate for the May 2023 general election, beat Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha by a fair margin.
In response to who they will choose as PM, the respondents said:
• 20.40%: Pita because he has political determination and is a capable, new-generation politician
• 15.20%: Prayut because he has integrity, performed well as PM and has brought peace to the nation
• 14.10%: Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra
• 12.20%: Undecided
• 7.70%: Sudarat Keyuraphan, Thai Sang Thai Party leader
• 6.85%: Korn Chatikavanij, Chart Pattana Kla Party leader
• 6.35%: Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, Seree Ruam Thai Party leader
• 3.15%: Somkid Jatusripitak, Sang Anakot Thai Party chairman
• 3%: Chadchart Sittipunt, Bangkok governor
• 2.15%: Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party leader
• 1.8%: Cholnan Srikaew, Pheu Thai Party leader
• 1.15%: Jurin Laksanawisit, Democrat Party leader
• 4.45%: Others, including Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan, former PM Abhisit Vejjajiva, and ex-Chart Thai Pattana leader Kanchana Silapa-archa.
As to which party Bangkokians would choose in a constituency-based election, Pheu Thai came up top with 28.5%, followed by Move Forward (26.45%), Palang Pracharath (9.50%), Democrat (9.45%) and the remaining 26.1% shared among several parties.
The Thai also topped the list for party-list election, with 28.60% choosing it, followed by Move Forward (26.10%), undecided (10.15%), Palang Pracharath (9.15%) and Democrat Party (9%) and other parties (17%).