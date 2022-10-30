Move Forward's Pita beats Prayut in Bangkok’s best choice for PM poll

In response to who they will choose as PM, the respondents said:

• 20.40%: Pita because he has political determination and is a capable, new-generation politician

• 15.20%: Prayut because he has integrity, performed well as PM and has brought peace to the nation

• 14.10%: Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra

• 12.20%: Undecided

• 7.70%: Sudarat Keyuraphan, Thai Sang Thai Party leader

• 6.85%: Korn Chatikavanij, Chart Pattana Kla Party leader

• 6.35%: Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, Seree Ruam Thai Party leader

• 3.15%: Somkid Jatusripitak, Sang Anakot Thai Party chairman

• 3%: Chadchart Sittipunt, Bangkok governor

• 2.15%: Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party leader

• 1.8%: Cholnan Srikaew, Pheu Thai Party leader

• 1.15%: Jurin Laksanawisit, Democrat Party leader

• 4.45%: Others, including Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan, former PM Abhisit Vejjajiva, and ex-Chart Thai Pattana leader Kanchana Silapa-archa.