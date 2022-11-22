Yingluck cries foul as top court issues arrest warrant over 2011 Thawil transfer case

“Thailand is the only country in the world in which an elected prime minister faces legal action for transferring a permanent official. #ถูกกลั่นแกล้งไม่จบ [#ceaselesslypersecuted],” her tweet read.

She was responding to the arrest warrant the Supreme Court issued against her for ordering the removal of then-National Security Council chief Thawil Pliensri in 2011.

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Office had issued summonses for Yingluck to be present in court on Tuesday to plead her case. However, since she was absent, the court issued an arrest warrant against her.