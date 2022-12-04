Retired assistant police chief named Prayut’s adviser
An order appointing former assistant National Police chief Pol General Chayapol Chatchaidej as an adviser to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was published in the Royal Gazette on Friday.
The order stated that Chayapol’s appointment was approved by the Cabinet on October 25, and his new position went into effect retroactively since then.
Chayapol was born on June 10, 1962, and completed his studies in Class 37 of the Royal Police Cadet Academy.
He retired as assistant police commissioner-general this year.