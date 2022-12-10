Thailand in select league of nations with 20 constitutions or more

One of the main reasons behind Thailand’s many constitutions is the high number of military coups. It has experienced 13 after becoming a constitutional monarchy in 1932.

In fact, many people also regard the power seizure in June 1932 led by a group of foreign-educated military officers and bureaucrats called Khana Ratsadon (People’s Party) as a coup d’etat.

Coup-makers usually abolish the charter in effect at the time because ousting a government is a violation of the Constitution. Soon after, they follow by issuing an order that exempts them from any criminal offences.

After abolishing the charter, coup-makers then appoint a drafting committee to write a new one. Throughout history, coup-makers have tried to directly or indirectly influence the drafting of a new charter.

This was certainly the case for the 2017 Constitution that has been in place since April of that year.

This charter replaces the one that was abolished after the May 2014 coup led by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha ousted the elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra. Prayut was the Army chief at the time.

The years Thailand has had a new constitution are:

• 1932 Temporary Charter for the Administration of Siam

• 1932 Constitution of the Kingdom of Siam

• 1946 Constitution

• 1947 Interim Constitution

• 1949 Constitution

• 1952 Revised Constitution (1932)

• 1959 Constitution

• 1968 Constitution

• 1972 Interim Constitution

• 1974 Constitution

• 1976 Constitution

• 1977 Constitution

• 1978 Constitution

• 1991 Charter for administration

• 1991 Constitution

• 1997 Constitution (“People’s Charter”)

• 2006 Constitution (Interim)

• 2007 Constitution

• 2014 Constitution (Interim)

• 2017 Constitution