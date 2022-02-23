PM must be an MP among three charter amendment bills submitted by opposition

Cholnan, also the leader of the main opposition Pheu Thai Party, submitted the three charter amendment bills to Parliament President Chuan Leekpai.
One of the bills seeks to amend Section 159 and 160 of the 2019 Constitution, adding a requirement that the prime minister must be an MP.
Cholnan said the current Section 160 does not support the democratic principle that was stated in previous charters that the prime minister must come from MPs.
Another bill submitted by Cholnan seeks to amend Sections 25, 29, 29/1, 34, 44, 45, 47 and 48 to add several rights of Thai citizens.
The bill seeks to entitle all suspects to have the right to be released on bail and to ensure Thais have the right to demonstrate.
Cholnan said the bill will require the charter to clearly state that Thais have the right to receive free medical treatment and clearly state the rights of the disabled, the elderly, homeless people and people of unsound mental health so that they can receive proper care from the government.
He said the amendment bill is aimed at reducing the social gap.
Cholnan said the third amendment bill seeks to amend Section 43 of the 2019 charter to guarantee the people and communities’ the right to protect and manage the environment of their neighbourhood.
The bill also seeks to allow the people to sign and submit their demand for state agencies to stop any project that would affect their communities unless an environmental impact study and public hearings are held first, Cholnan added.
Published : February 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
