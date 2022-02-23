PM must be an MP among three charter amendment bills submitted by opposition

One of the bills seeks to amend Section 159 and 160 of the 2019 Constitution, adding a requirement that the prime minister must be an MP.

Cholnan said the current Section 160 does not support the democratic principle that was stated in previous charters that the prime minister must come from MPs.

Another bill submitted by Cholnan seeks to amend Sections 25, 29, 29/1, 34, 44, 45, 47 and 48 to add several rights of Thai citizens.

The bill seeks to entitle all suspects to have the right to be released on bail and to ensure Thais have the right to demonstrate.

Cholnan said the bill will require the charter to clearly state that Thais have the right to receive free medical treatment and clearly state the rights of the disabled, the elderly, homeless people and people of unsound mental health so that they can receive proper care from the government.

He said the amendment bill is aimed at reducing the social gap.