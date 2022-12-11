Interior top official defends Bangkok governor over ‘disloyalty’ charges
The Interior Ministry’s permanent secretary has called on Thai social networkers to stop spreading rumours of Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt being disrespectful to Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.
Suthipong Juljarern, permanent secretary for Interior Ministry, spoke up in defence of the governor on Sunday after photographs of him standing in front of the seated princess went viral last week.
The image shows Chadchart standing while taking an award from the princess at the opening ceremony of the annual Thai Red Cross Fair in Bangkok’s Lumpini Park.
The picture raised an uproar because it was published alongside a photograph of Suthipong kneeling while taking his award.
Suthipong said Chadchart was standing because he had been instructed to do so by the Royal Household Bureau.
He said the two photographs were not only widely shared on Facebook, but also sent to his personal Line account.
Suthipong said he responded to the posts by explaining that the governor was only following the instructions of palace officials.
“The governor has done nothing wrong and it’s a sin criticising him like this,” the permanent secretary said.
He added that Princess Maha Chakri also granted audience to more than 100 members of the public, many of whom were also standing when receiving awards for their contributions to the event.
“They also stood to show loyalty during the royal audience, just like the governor did,” Suthipong said.