Interior top official defends Bangkok governor over ‘disloyalty’ charges

Suthipong Juljarern, permanent secretary for Interior Ministry, spoke up in defence of the governor on Sunday after photographs of him standing in front of the seated princess went viral last week.

The image shows Chadchart standing while taking an award from the princess at the opening ceremony of the annual Thai Red Cross Fair in Bangkok’s Lumpini Park.

The picture raised an uproar because it was published alongside a photograph of Suthipong kneeling while taking his award.