Thailand's politics in limbo, unchanged over past 5 years, survey learns
Most respondents in a recent Suan Dusit poll believe Thai politics has not changed much over the past five years.
The result of the December 11-14 online survey of 1,157 respondents was published on Sunday. Participants were allowed to choose more than one answer.
Here are some of the questions and responses:
What do you think about Thai politics over the past five years?
• 47.02%: Unchanged
• 44.68%: Worsened
• 8.30%: Improved
What kind of politicians do you like?
• 79.22%: Who are responsible and can tackle problems quickly
• 77.83%: Who are honest and not greedy for power and benefits
• 76.70%: Who are good in management and knowledgeable
What kind of politicians do you not like?
• 87.50%: Who don’t keep their promises and attack others
• 83.68%: Who misuse authority
• 78.99%: Who are not transparent
What kind of political parties do you like?
• 91.57%: Are transparent and obey the law
• 84.10%: Are united and have a clear stance
• 82.71%: Have knowledgeable members and can create high-quality politicians
What issues do you want politicians to solve?
• 76.78%: Corruption
• 68.17%: Economy
• 67.22%: People's welfare
What do you think will help further develop Thailand’s democracy?
• 76.65%: Transparent elections
• 69.97%: Freedom of speech
• 68.49%: Awareness of true democracy.
