Prayut appoints Ruam Thai Sang Chart leader as PM’s secretary-general
Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha appointed the leader of Ruam Thai Sang Chart (RTSC) – the party expected to nominate him as PM candidate at the upcoming election – as his new permanent secretary on Tuesday.
Prayut signed an order to appoint RTSC leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, replacing Distat Hotrakitya, who resigned from the post to become Prayut’s adviser on December 16.
Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the Cabinet approved Pirapan’s appointment with immediate effect.
The PM’s secretary-general is a crucial post in the government, responsible for supervising the PM’s Office and preparing documents to be signed by the prime minister. The secretary-general also coordinates between the prime minister and other senior figures to ensure that government work runs smoothly.
The post usually goes to someone strongly trusted by the premier, as the PM’s secretary-general gives orders to government agencies in the name of the prime minister. This has earned the PM’s secretary-general the nickname “little prime minister”.
Past PM’s secretary-generals who played crucial political roles include Sqd Ldr Prasong Soonsiri (for late former PM Prem Tinsulanonda), Niphon Promphan (Chuan Leekpai), and Prommin Lertsuriyadej (Thaksin Shinawatra).
Pirapan resigned as a member of the Democrat Party on December 9, 2019 to become an adviser to Prayut and a member of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party.
Pirapan left the PPRP to help set up the RTSC, which is expected to be the political vehicle for Prayut’s bid to retain his premiership at the next general election, tentatively scheduled for May 7.
Pirapan has confirmed that RTSC will nominate Prayut as its prime ministerial candidate for the next election if he decides to join.
Earlier this month, PPRP leader and Deputy PM Gen Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters tongue-in-cheek that the RTSC was actually the same party as the PPRP. Wissanu said the next day that Prawit had only been joking.
Political observers see Pirapan appointment to the crucial post as a strong sign that Prayut will contest the next election under the RTSC banner.
The move was also seen as a signal to reluctant MPs and politicians to join the RTSC before the next election, especially those in southern provinces where Prayut still enjoys popularity.
It has been reported that two advisers to the prime minister, Trairong Suwankhiri and Chatchawal Kong-udom, will join the RTSC next week.