Prayut appoints Ruam Thai Sang Chart leader as PM’s secretary-general

Pirapan left the PPRP to help set up the RTSC, which is expected to be the political vehicle for Prayut’s bid to retain his premiership at the next general election, tentatively scheduled for May 7.

Pirapan has confirmed that RTSC will nominate Prayut as its prime ministerial candidate for the next election if he decides to join.

Earlier this month, PPRP leader and Deputy PM Gen Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters tongue-in-cheek that the RTSC was actually the same party as the PPRP. Wissanu said the next day that Prawit had only been joking.

Political observers see Pirapan appointment to the crucial post as a strong sign that Prayut will contest the next election under the RTSC banner.

The move was also seen as a signal to reluctant MPs and politicians to join the RTSC before the next election, especially those in southern provinces where Prayut still enjoys popularity.

It has been reported that two advisers to the prime minister, Trairong Suwankhiri and Chatchawal Kong-udom, will join the RTSC next week.