176 MPs ask House speaker to replace food caterer

The lawmakers wanted the catering company to be fired, saying the quality and quantity of food had worsened, with limited choices of Muslim food. In addition, just last week there were small fires in the canteen twice on the same day.

The complaint from the MPs said the fires pointed to a lack of preparedness of the catering company with regard to safety.

The lawmakers also expressed their dissatisfaction with the work of a House committee tasked with selecting the food caterer, whose decision they said affected their right to quality food and beverage services.

“Please take action in keeping with your duty as the House speaker in protecting the basic rights of MPs,” the group said in their complaint to Chuan.