Democrat Party cries foul over late-fine exemption for Sino-Thai

Democrat secretary-general Tawee Sodsong said the Secretariat for the House of Representatives should have isolated the Covid-19 pandemic period from the number of days Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction Plc failed to complete construction of the Parliament Complex.

Instead, the secretariat freed the company from paying any late completion fine.

Tawee noted that the original contract set the completion date for construction of the complex on December 31, 2020.

The original contract stipulated that if Sino-Thai failed to finish by the deadline, it would be fined on a daily basis at the rate of 0.10% of the project’s value, or about 12.28 million a day, plus the cost of hiring foremen and project advisors for 332,140 baht (about 12.61 million baht) per day.