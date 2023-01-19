Second reading of cannabis bill stalled as large numbers of MPs skip meeting

The meeting on Wednesday on the second reading of the marijuana and hemp bill lasted for only 22 minutes and was adjourned because there were only 203 MPs present, less than the quorum.

The bill has been proposed by the Public Health Ministry, controlled by the Bhumjaithai Party, but both the Pheu Thai and Democrat parties are opposed to it.

On Thursday, the House Secretariat disclosed that 86 out of 121 Pheu Thai MPs were absent from the meeting and the missing MPs constituted 71.07% of the party’s lawmakers.

Those missing included party leader Cholnan Srikaew, party secretary-general Prasert Chanruangthong and deputy party leader Sutin Klungsang.