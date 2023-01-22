Pheu Thai launches campaign in Bangkok's Chinatown ahead of CNY

During the chat, Gold Traders Association President Jitti Tangsitpakdee advised Pheu Thai to come up with a plan to make Yaowarat Road more attractive to tourists.

Srettha responded by saying though Yaowarat Road is already popular among tourists, it needs to be further developed with the support of the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Thai Hotels Association.

Visit Limprana, the owner of spice distribution company Nguan Soon, also said that closing Yaowarat’s street market every Monday was affecting food hawkers badly. He said the street should be closed for cleaning once a month instead.