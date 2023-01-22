Pheu Thai launches campaign in Bangkok's Chinatown ahead of CNY
Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, chief of Pheu Thai Party’s Family Project, and property tycoon Srettha Thaivisin made their first campaign stop together in Bangkok’s Yaowarat area on Saturday.
It is believed that both of them will be nominated as the opposition party’s prime ministerial candidates for the upcoming general election.
Srettha, who is president of top real-estate developer Sansiri, spoke to many business and community leaders in the area. The discussions were mostly focused on economic and inequality issues.
During the chat, Gold Traders Association President Jitti Tangsitpakdee advised Pheu Thai to come up with a plan to make Yaowarat Road more attractive to tourists.
Srettha responded by saying though Yaowarat Road is already popular among tourists, it needs to be further developed with the support of the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Thai Hotels Association.
Visit Limprana, the owner of spice distribution company Nguan Soon, also said that closing Yaowarat’s street market every Monday was affecting food hawkers badly. He said the street should be closed for cleaning once a month instead.
Paetongtarn said Yaowarat Road’s development should be well-planned and gradual.
“Pheu Thai is paying close attention to people’s livelihoods and the economy, alongside politics,” she said, adding that the party can start working on some issues immediately.
She also told voters in the area that they can be confident the party will choose high-quality candidates to participate in the upcoming general election, which is tentatively scheduled for May 7.
The Pheu Thai team also stopped off to pay their respects at the Kuan Yim Shrine in Samphanthawong district and the Wat Mangkon Kamalawat temple in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district.
