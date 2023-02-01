Election watchdog rebuts charge it is changing the rules

The new MPs Election Act increased the number of constituencies from 350 to 400.

As a result, Bangkok will have 33 MPs. Nakhon Ratchasima province will have 16. Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai and Ubon Ratchathani provinces will have 11 each, while Chonburi province will have 10.

Pakorn also said that the commission on Monday had approved five directives on the election and political parties, and that these will be published soon in the Royal Gazette so that they will take effect before the upcoming election.

The commission has set a tentative election date for May 7 on the condition that the House is not dissolved before it concludes its four-year tenure on March 22.

Pakorn said the commission has several more steps to implement for the election. They are:

- Provincial and Bangkok election directors will fit districts, tambon or villages into the number of constituencies distributed to each province. The dividing of the constituencies in provinces and Bangkok must be done in three forms at least and done in three days.

- The three forms of constituencies must be published in the provinces for local people and political parties contesting in the provinces to express opinions. The announcements on public notice boards in the provinces must be made from February 4 to 13.

- Provincial election committees must gather opinions and report them to the commission for consideration.

- The commission will hold a meeting to select one form for dividing each province’s constituencies.

- The finalised list of constituencies for the election will be published in the Royal Gazette.

Pakorn said the commission had plenty of time to hold the election. If the House completes its four-year tenure, the election will be held 45 days later, he said. If the House is dissolved before this, the election will be held 60 days later, he added.

Provincial committees will not gerrymander constituencies to benefit any political party – as feared by some parties – but will create the boundaries of constituencies fairly, Pakorn said.