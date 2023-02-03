Provinces given 10 days to draw constituency boundaries for general election

The move comes after the revised electoral law was enacted with royal endorsement.

The number of constituencies at the next general election, tentatively scheduled for May 7, will rise from 350 to 400.

In provinces with more than one constituency, the provincial electoral director must prepare at least three options for new boundaries, the EC said in its statement on Friday. The options must cover an unbroken area and contain a similar number of residents.

The proposed constituency boundaries will be put to a public hearing of local residents and political parties, with provincial electoral officials announcing the chosen options within 10 days.