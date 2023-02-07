Top Thai court issues arrest warrant for ex-interior minister Jarupong
The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Persons Holding Political Position has issued an arrest warrant for former interior minister Jarupong Ruangsuwan over a graft case dating back to 2012.
The warrant was issued because Jarupong failed to attend the first hearing on December 13, the court said. Jarupong had assigned his lawyer to represent him in court on that day.
The former minister is being sued for unlawfully taking gifts worth more than 3,000 baht from a private company twice in 2012 and 2013.
Thailand’s anti-corruption laws prohibit state officials from receiving gifts worth more than 3,000 baht from private companies.
According to the lawsuit, Jarupong flew business class on China Airlines from Bangkok to Beijing and back in 2012 and then again to Kuala Lumpur and back in 2013.
The former minister then reportedly had Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Plc reimburse him for the two round-trip tickets worth 39,000 baht and 20,000 baht, respectively. The reimbursement was allegedly sought even though Jarupong had no direct links with the company.
At that time, Jarupong was part of then-PM Yingluck Shinawatra’s Cabinet and also chaired the board of directors for the Provincial Waterworks Authority.
Yingluck’s government was ousted in a military coup led by incumbent Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha in 2014.