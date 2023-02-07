Top Thai court issues arrest warrant for ex-interior minister Jarupong

The warrant was issued because Jarupong failed to attend the first hearing on December 13, the court said. Jarupong had assigned his lawyer to represent him in court on that day.

The former minister is being sued for unlawfully taking gifts worth more than 3,000 baht from a private company twice in 2012 and 2013.

Thailand’s anti-corruption laws prohibit state officials from receiving gifts worth more than 3,000 baht from private companies.