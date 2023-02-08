Court releases hunger strikers, refuses bail for Thalugaz protesters
The Criminal Court refused bail release for eight anti-government Thalugaz protesters on Tuesday – the same day it granted temporary release to two activists on hunger strike.
The court ruled that charges against three of the Thalugaz suspects, who are accused of using small explosive devices, were too serious to grant them temporary release.
It added that their bail requests had already been rejected several times.
The court said it would consider granting bail to one suspect after examining his education and job records.
It also ordered probation officers to check the job records and behaviour of the four remaining suspects, adding it would decide on their bail application within 15 days.
The Thalugaz group comprises mainly vocational school and college students. Last year, they clashed with riot police in Bangkok on numerous occasions during protests against the Prayut Chan-o-cha government. In contrast with peaceful anti-government demonstrations, Thalugaz protesters have used firecrackers, glass pellets and flares against riot police, while also setting fire to a patrol car.
Also on Tuesday, the court granted temporary release to Tantawan Tuatulanon and Orawan Phuphong after the health of the two hunger-striking activists reportedly deteriorated to a life-threatening level.
The bail request came from Thammasat University Hospital’s director, who said the pair were now in critical condition after launching their hunger strike on January 18. Tantawan and Orawan are charged with insulting the royal family by conducting a public opinion poll on royal motorcades in February last year. They went on hunger strike to demand an end to prosecution of people for exercising freedom of expression, and repeal of the lese majeste (royal insult) law that carries up to 15 years in jail and the sedition law.
Related stories:
Uthenthawai Campus students protest to demand resumption of on-site classes
Investigation into attack on reporters will be fair: Damrongsak