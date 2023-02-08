Court releases hunger strikers, refuses bail for Thalugaz protesters

The court said it would consider granting bail to one suspect after examining his education and job records.

It also ordered probation officers to check the job records and behaviour of the four remaining suspects, adding it would decide on their bail application within 15 days.

The Thalugaz group comprises mainly vocational school and college students. Last year, they clashed with riot police in Bangkok on numerous occasions during protests against the Prayut Chan-o-cha government. In contrast with peaceful anti-government demonstrations, Thalugaz protesters have used firecrackers, glass pellets and flares against riot police, while also setting fire to a patrol car.