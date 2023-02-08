Debate on opposition’s charter amendment bill collapses as senators stay away

The joint House-Senate sitting was scheduled to deliberate on the bill sponsored by the main opposition Pheu Thai to remove the power of senators to join MPs in electing the prime minister.

The meeting started at 11.10am after Parliament President Chuan Leekpai waited for over two hours for MPs and senators to enter the convention hall.

After 342 out of 665 current MPs and senators reported their presence by inserting their parliamentary ID cards into the card readers at their seats, Chuan announced the start of the meeting. A joint sitting requires the presence of 333 members to achieve the quorum.