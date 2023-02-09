‘Renegade’ Thammanat and followers return to ruling party

Thammanat and 20 MPs loyal to him were expelled from the PPRP in January 2022 for allegedly planning to topple Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha in a censure debate.

The group then joined the Settakij Thai Party, which Thammanat later took control of as party leader.

However, after Prayut formally severed his ties with the PPRP by joining the United Thai Nation Party and announcing his intention to become its prime ministerial candidate, speculation has been rife that Thammanat and his group would return to the PPRP.