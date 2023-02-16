Crop prices, exports rose, inflation declined, says Jurin, rebutting opposition attacks

Jurin said the opposition had not provided accurate information and argued that the Commerce Ministry under his leadership had performed creditably.

Jurin said the inflation rate in January dropped to 5%, adding it would fall to 2.8% this year against the International Monetary Fund’s forecast of global inflation at 6.5%.

The minister said the prices of consumer goods had dropped a lot, and were no longer expensive as alleged by the opposition. He said the Commerce Ministry has been monitoring 58 consumer goods and has seen their prices drop.