Former deputy education minister found guilty of forest encroachment, banned for 10 years from elections

The court found Kanokwan guilty as charged by the National Anti-Corruption Commission and ordered her to be removed from office with retrospective effect from August 26, 2022. Kanokwan had secured the Cabinet seat under the Bhumjaithai Party’s quota.

Kanokwan was not present to hear the court’s ruling against her.

The NACC had alleged that Kanokwan had committed severe ethical misconduct and filed a lawsuit against her with the Supreme Court. She was accused of violating Section 235 of the Constitution as well as Section 87 of the NACC Act and several sections of the act on ethics of holders of office of independent organisations.