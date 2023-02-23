Sonthaya insists brother Itthipol will join Khunpluem family in Pheu Thai
Sonthaya Khunpluem, the leader of the Chonburi team of candidates of the Pheu Thai Party, on Thursday said that his younger brother, Culture Minister Itthipol Khunpluem, would definitely follow him and join Pheu Thai.
Sonthaya said members of the Khunpluem family are not divided as reported by some newspapers and they have agreed from the beginning to join Pheu Thai.
Sonthaya joined Pheu Thai early this month with a group of politicians loyal to the Khunpluem family.
Itthipol, however, told the media that he would definitely not join Pheu Thai and would continue to work with Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.
On February 17, Itthipol told reporters that he had resigned from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party but he had not made a decision on which party he would join.
“I affirm 2,000 per cent that I will not join Pheu Thai. Now, I don’t belong to any party,” Itthipol said.
He added that Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul had invited him to join his party. Ittipol said he had turned down the offer to avoid a confrontation with Khunpluem politicians in Chonburi.
But on Thursday, Sonthaya said Ittipol’s statements could be attributed to political etiquette.
“It’s right for him to speak so because he has to continue working in the Cabinet with Prayut until the end of his tenure,” Sonthaya said.
“But blood is thicker than water,” he added.
Sonthaya insisted that the Khunpluem family had made the decision to join Pheu Thai and the decision was affirmed during a family get-together on Tuesday.
”Our talk was clear, so I’m not worried about the reports of rifts,” Sonthaya said.