Over 52 million Thais eligible to vote during May 7 election
As many as 52.32 million people are eligible to vote in the upcoming general election, though most voters are aged between 42 and 57, social-tracking website Rocket Media Lab learned.
As per the Election Commission’s data, 52,322,824 out of 66,090,475 people across 400 electoral constituencies nationwide are eligible to vote.
Thais have the constitutional right to exercise their ballot once they turn 18.
Of the five groups of voters, Generation X (43-58 years old) account for 30.87% of voters, followed by Gen Y (27-42) 28.87% and Baby Boomers (59-77) 22.64%.
The five groups of voters and their count provincially are as follows:
• Generation Z (18-26): 6,689,453 voters (12.78%), highest in Pattani, lowest in Lamphun
• Generation Y (27-42): 15,103,892 voters (28.87%), highest in Narathiwat, lowest in Uttaradit
• Generation X (43-58): 16,151,442 voters (30.87%), highest in Bueng Kan, lowest in Pattani
• Baby Boomers (59-77): 11,844,939 voters (22.64%), highest in Lamphun, lowest in Pattani
• Silent Generation (77-plus): 2,533,098 voters (4.84%), highest in Samut Songkhram, lowest in Phuket
The general election has been tentatively scheduled for May 7.
