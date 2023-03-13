Thaksin, Yingluck will serve their jail terms, declares Thai Pakdee Party in vote rally

Party leader Warong Dechgitvigrome made this promise while rallying for votes at the Lan Khon Muang public grounds on Sunday evening. He said the party’s policy was to ensure the two former premiers serve their jail terms.

Both Thaksin and Yingluck have been living in self-imposed exile overseas, saying the cases against them were unfair and stemmed from coups launched to oust their governments.

Warong set up his party last year after forming a royalist group, also called Thai Pakdee, in 2021 to counter protesters calling for the abolishment of the controversial lese majeste law.