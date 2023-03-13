Thaksin, Yingluck will serve their jail terms, declares Thai Pakdee Party in vote rally
The ultra-royalist Thai Pakdee Party promised voters that it will bring former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck back to serve their jail terms if it is elected.
Party leader Warong Dechgitvigrome made this promise while rallying for votes at the Lan Khon Muang public grounds on Sunday evening. He said the party’s policy was to ensure the two former premiers serve their jail terms.
Both Thaksin and Yingluck have been living in self-imposed exile overseas, saying the cases against them were unfair and stemmed from coups launched to oust their governments.
Warong set up his party last year after forming a royalist group, also called Thai Pakdee, in 2021 to counter protesters calling for the abolishment of the controversial lese majeste law.
On Sunday, he led a rally to introduce the party’s Bangkok candidate, actor Praptpadol Suwanbang.
“Thai Pakdee wants to announce that it will adhere to the rule of law and bring fugitives back to face justice in Thailand,” Warong said.
“I declare loud and clear that we will bring back Thaksin and Yingluck to be jailed in Thailand. I’ve discussed this with our legal team and it is not difficult to do so.”
Apart from bringing back Thaksin and Yingluck, the party also promised to bring down the price of cooking gas to 225 baht from 400 baht per cylinder. Another party promise was ensuring broadband Internet connections at just 100 baht per month.
The tentative date for the general election is May 7.