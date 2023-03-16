Two leaders of the ruling party’s ‘Three Friends’ faction bid farewell to deputy PM

Meanwhile, Palang Pracharath executive member Sakoltee Phattiyakul said the party would unveil its election candidates for all 33 Bangkok constituencies at a campaign rally this Saturday.

The event, to be held at Lan Kon Muang plaza next to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration headquarters, is expected to draw between 3,000 and 5,000 people, said Sakoltee, who leads the ruling party’s election campaign for Bangkok.

Palang Pracharath aims to win the 12 seats, the same number it won in the March 2019 election, he said.

“Palang Pracharath has policies for the big picture – for the overall development of Bangkok and the surrounding areas – and not just small policies for here and there. We hope to win all MP seats in Bangkok. But speaking more realistically, we should be able to retain the existing 12 seats,” he said.

Sakoltee, who was appointed deputy Bangkok governor under the post-coup junta’s tenure, contested the city’s gubernatorial election last year as an independent and managed to come fourth among 31 candidates.